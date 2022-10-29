3h ago
Kennedy, defender for Canadian National men’s team FIFA roster, injured in club match
Scott Kennedy, a member of Canada's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November, was pulled from his club game with SSV Jahn Regensburg with an apparent shoulder injury, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed by Scianitti or the team, though considering the tournament opens in three weeks, it is not an encouraging sign to be pulled from the game.
Kennedy appeared in eight games for Team Canada in the last two years, though he did not register any goals.
Canada is set to play in two friendlies against Bahrain on Nov 11 and Japan on Nov 17, ahead of their tournament-opening match against Belgium on Nov 23.
A lot more information will be revealed on lineup specifics and the health of Kennedy in the coming weeks.