Scott Kennedy, a member of Team Canada's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November, was pulled from his club game with SSV Jahn Regensburg with an apparent shoulder injury, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Tough news for Scott Kennedy. John Herdman and his staff recruited Kennedy and Kennedy was so proud to play for Canada. @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer pic.twitter.com/y6dom9rZKC — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 29, 2022

The severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed by Scianitti or the team, though considering the tournament opens in three weeks, it is not an encouraging sign to be pulled from the game.

Kennedy appeared in eight games for Team Canada in the last two years, though he did not register any goals.

Canada is set to play in two friendlies against Bahrain on Nov 11 and Japan on Nov 17, ahead of their tournament-opening match against Belgium on Nov 23.

A lot more information will be revealed on lineup specifics and the health of Kennedy in the coming weeks.