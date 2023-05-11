Scott Milanovich is back in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Grey Cup-winning coach was named as a senior assistant coach on Orlondo Steinauer's staff Thursday.

You have to think Milanovich will work closely with Bo Levi Mitchell. In the time I spent around him, Milanovich praised the then young Mitchell. @CFL @CFLonTSN https://t.co/g7SSHF1FbU — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) May 11, 2023

Milanovich had most recently spent time in the NFL with Indianapolis Colts as their quarterbacks coach.

The 50-year-old resigned as head coach of Edmonton Elks in 2021 to explore NFL opportunities, joining the Colts days later.

Milanovich was hired by Edmonton in December of 2019 but never ended up coaching a game for the team because the 2020 CFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to being hired by Edmonton, he spent three seasons (2017-2019) as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach.

He spent four years as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts, guiding the team to the 2012 Grey Cup title in his first year.

Milanovich, who also played as a quarterback in the NFL and CFL, spent several seasons with the Montreal Alouettes as an assistant coach before joining Toronto.