TORONTO — Whether it’s a starting pitcher, bullpen help or a right-handed hitter with power, the Toronto Blue Jays are without a doubt going shopping between now and Tuesday’s trade deadline.

What shape that’s going to take in the end, and to what level the front office is willing to empty the farm system out, are questions that will be answered over the next few days.

What most would describe as tinkering — a swingman, a lefty for the ‘pen and a platoon outfielder — is probably the most likely scenario at this point.

The Jays are unlikely to be the team making headlines as the minutes to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline tick down.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t be, either.

Having played their way into a decent position in the standings four months into the six-month grind, the Jays are a no-doubt contender, albeit one with flaws.

Could those flaws keep ownership from adding significant money to a budget that’s already in the luxury tax for the first time in club history?

That’s been floated as a possibility, with the Jays running an estimated payroll of $213 million this season, per Roster Resource, already up significantly from the estimated $175 million they spent on the final roster in 2022.

If the Jays make a splash, it might be a baseball trade, similar to the Daulton Varsho acquisition. Talent for talent, rather than rentals.

With that in mind, here’s a perfect — and more importantly, somewhat realistic — trade deadline blueprint for Ross Atkins the the Jays front office.

Prospect rankings are from the 2023 TSN top 50 Blue Jays prospects.

TRADE FOR: Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim

GIVE UP: No. 9 prospect RHP Sem Robberse, No. 11 prospect OF Gabriel Martinez and No. 19 prospect SS Leo Jimenez

HOLES FILLED: Infield defence, production vs. LHP

40-MAN MOVES NEEDED: None

WHY IT MAKES SENSE: The best infield the Blue Jays have employed recently featured two shortstops up the middle with Marcus Semien, so why not reboot that situation?

Kim is a shortstop by trade, but the Padres have a couple of those who make a lot more money, so he’s settled in as an elite defensive second baseman (plus-12 DRS), while his bat has also emerged in a big way this season.

With another year of team control at age-28 in 2024 and a mutual option that Kim is sure to decline in 2025, the upside, position, production against lefties with a career .796 OPS, as well as the prospect price might make him the ideal fit.

TRADE FOR: Cardinals lefty Steven Matz

GIVE UP: No. 18 prospect INF/OF Adrian Pinto and RHP Mitch White

HOLES FILLED: Swingman

40-MAN MOVES NEEDED: None

WHY IT MAKES SENSE: First things first, with $24 million owing over the next two seasons, the Cardinals will have to eat a significant portion of this deal to make it happen.

Why Matz?

Well, even though he’s lost his spot in the St. Louis rotation at times after signing a four-year, $44-million deal two off-seasons ago as the Jays pivoted to Yusei Kikuchi, the lefty has actually pitched pretty well lately, allowing just one total run over his last two starts of five and six innings apiece.

But the most attractive part for the Jays, in addition to the familiarity, is the fact Matz has been able to transition to the bullpen at times with some pretty good success.

In 16.1 frames out of the ‘pen this year, Matz has struck out 15 and authored a 2.81 ERA. The options the 32-year-old lefty could give them might help more than you think.

TRADE FOR: Mets outfielder Tommy Pham

GIVE UP: No. 16 prospect INF/OF Otto Lopez and No. 34 prospect RHP Irv Carter

HOLES FILLED: Platoon OF, power vs. LHP

40-MAN MOVES NEEDED: None

WHY IT MAKES SENSE: At 35 years old and a free-agent-to-be, Pham isn’t going to cost a whole lot to pry away from the sinking New York Mets.

Pham brings one thing — production against left-handed pitching, something the Jays desperately need to address with a platoon outfielder.

Pham, with seven homers this year against lefties and a 132 career wRC+ against them, would pick up the slack from Kevin Kiermaier and the disappointing Daulton Varsho.

TRADE FOR: White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer

GIVE UP: No. 27 prospect 1B Rainer Nunez and No. 37 prospect RHP Chad Dallas

HOLES FILLED: Left-handed leverage RP

40-MAN MOVES NEEDED: OF Jordan Luplow DFA’d

WHY IT MAKES SENSE: The first stat that jumps out here is Bummer’s ugly 6.69 ERA across 41 appearances this season. Not great.

But you don’t have to dig far to see that the 29-year-old lefty has suffered through some horrendous luck with a 48.1 per cent strand rate this season, well down from the typical yearly league average of about 73 per cent. The other numbers all look great.

His expected ERA via Statcast is 2.90 and the FIP is in the same range at 2.40.

With an elite ground ball rate of a ridiculous 66 per cent over his career, Bummer is some good luck away from being one of the better relievers in baseball.

The contract is also palatable, with Bummer due $5.5 million in 2024 and then two club options for 2025 and 2026.

He would give manager John Schneider a second lefty to turn to other than Tim Mayza, who is 10th in the league in appearances at 47 already.