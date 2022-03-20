Blue Jays notebook: Merryweather's spring debut provides hope Julian Merryweather is far from the key to the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen this season, but he’s the lottery ticket that could transform it in a flash. TSN Blue Jays Reporter has more on the 30-year-old's spring debut.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Julian Merryweather is far from the key to the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen this season, but he’s the lottery ticket that could transform it in a flash.

Now 30 years old, Merryweather’s health woes have been well-documented.

Acquired by the Jays as the high-profile player to be named later in the 2018 Josh Donaldson trade while sidelined with Tommy John surgery, the right-hander has thrown just 37 total innings at any level since that deal.

Normally, a bullpen arm who can’t stay healthy wouldn’t get much attention on a World Series contender, but the brief glimpses of a 100 per cent Merryweather have been absolutely electric.

His spring debut Sunday at TD Ballpark against the Pittsburgh Pirates wasn’t quite that, but it was a small first step in the right direction.

Despite a so-so return from an oblique injury last September, it was the dominant early-season performance in the Bronx against the New York Yankees that everyone still remembers.

Merryweather included.

“I think I reflected on more of the, ‘Wow, look what I can do,’” Merryweather said of how he viewed his up-and-down 2021 season. “Then I realized wherever my body was last year, it wasn’t where it needed to be and I needed to get down to business and get this body in a good spot again.”

The lanky righty reworked both his body prep and his throwing program over the winter, pushing himself harder and at different paces to see how his body would respond.

So far, so good.

“I changed up my prep routine to kind of get a full body sweat going versus kind of the stretching or other ways of getting prepped for the day,” Merryweather said. “My throwing program was kind of retooled to kind of have more time off and push myself certain weeks and then take other weeks much lighter and spike my stress from a baseball point of view, almost to the point where it would be more stressful than it would during the season. Kind of giving my body that taste of how its going to feel throwing four times off the mound in a week and then having a week off to recover.

“That’s definitely something I started playing around with, kind of getting my body over-prepared in the offseason.”

With a deep starter’s repertoire of four pitches, Merryweather has more weapons that your typical one inning relief arm.

A devastating changeup is the out pitch, but Merryweather’s breaking balls are weapons, too.

Landing his curveball for strikes early in the count is a focus this spring and on Sunday he was brushing 98 mph.

“It’s usually not something I worry about at this point,” Merryweather said of the gun readings. “I know if my body is feeling good, the velocity is going to be somewhere around there. I’m not chasing that extra one mile an hour at this point. I can make my pitches much nastier. I can spot up my fastball, I don’t worry about trying to hit 100 every pitch.

Velocity isn’t everything, but it shows Merryweather is where he needs to be in order to earn a spot on the opening day roster.

With one option remaining, Merryweather could technically be sent to Triple-A Buffalo, but if he’s healthy and throwing well there’s no reason to think he’s not one of Charlie Montoyo’s best eight or nine guys.

“I hope he’s the one that we saw at Yankee Stadium that one time where everybody goes, ‘Oh my God,’” Montoyo said. “If he gets to that, that’d be great.”

BIRD GETTING A CHANCE

Signed to a minor league deal earlier this month, first baseman Greg Bird is being given a legitimate opportunity to make this Blue Jays club.

The reason is pretty simple: His lefty bat.

It’s been pretty apparent the Jays are seeking some lineup balance, and Bird could help provide that off the bench.

There’s going to be a lot of DH at-bats available, too, but Bird needs to keep raking over the next couple of weeks.

“Keep swinging it,” Montoyo said when asked what Bird needs to do to make the team out of camp. “He’s competing for a job also. He’s going to get a chance to play. You’re going to see him a lot.

“We’ve got the DH spot open so he can also DH, but he’s going to get a chance to play and show what he can do.”

While Bird’s lack of versatility definitely hurts him a bit, the former top Yankees prospect still possesses some interesting upside heading into his age-29 season.

Similar to Merryweather above, Bird just hasn’t been able to stay healthy, but he did put together a 112 games with 27 home runs for Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate last summer.

THE CATCHING CONUNDRUM

It’s clear the Jays don’t want to carry three catchers.

Even with an expanded roster, it’s not an ideal use of precious roster spots.

But it’s also clear they have three big-league options in Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire, and they all bring value in different ways.

Kirk showed how he chips in Sunday, smacking a homer and a double to get his spring started on the right foot.

“Nothing that I don’t know — good at-bats,” Montoyo said of what saw from Kirk. “For a young kid, his at-bats are always good.”

Montoyo hinted at Kirk’s roster spot not being entirely secure heading into opening day behind starter Danny Jansen, but he also might be the best DH option they have so it would be a shock not to see him in Toronto on April 8.

With a potent, low-K bat that has sneaky pop already showing it’ll play in the big leagues, Kirk’s off-season focus was on defence.

“My receiving, of course, but the main thing I was working on was blocking,” Kirk said through team translator Tito Lebron. “On one leg, two legs and angles, I put a lot of effort in this off-season.”

Kirk has long been seen as a potential trade chip, but the Jays have resisted the many overtures thus far.

CHAPMAN LIKES BLUE

A few Matt Chapman jerseys likely sold after he ripped his first homer in a Jays uniform Sunday, sending a Bryce Wilson sinker over the left field wall in his second at-bat.

“That helped calm the nerves a little bit and hopefully gives the fans something to rally behind,” Chapman said afterwards.

Chapman hit just .179 with three homers in 18 spring games last year in his return from September 2020 hip surgery, so it’s a good sign he’s out of the gates hot.

He admitted it’s a little odd pulling on a new uniform for the first time.

“It’s different,” Chapman smiled. “I like it a lot. I’ve been in royal blue before, maybe not since high school, but I like it. It’s a different change, for sure, being somewhere for eight years. It’s the only thing I knew, but coming to a new team that’s in this situation with his kind of help and this kind of organization is a perfect fit for me.”