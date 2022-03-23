Springer's health key to Jays' offensive output When Marcus Semien signed with the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays lost 45 home runs and 102 runs batted in, but a full season of George Springer can help make up for that missing offence. Scott Mitchell has more.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Almost from the get-go, it was a frustrating start to George Springer’s tenure in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform.

From a March oblique injury to an unexpected April quad issue that delayed his debut to a left knee sprain in August, all told Springer played just 78 games in the first year of his six-year, $150-million mega-deal.

Despite the health woes, however, it was vintage Springer when he was on the field, as he was on a 40-plus-homer pace and all the other numbers were right in line with his career production.

He simply needs to stay on the field. And that hasn’t been easy for the 32-year-old centre fielder.

Heading into 2022, Springer hasn’t played more than 140 games since 2016. In fact, the full 162-game slate he played that season is still the only time he’s crossed that threshold.

It is very obvious health is the key in year two with the Jays.

“I’m trying to just be smarter in general, understanding my body and knowing when to use 100 per cent and when not to,” Springer said after making his spring debut this week. “I don’t know if that’s injury-related, or hopefully me just being smarter, but just kind of understanding to slow down and play 100 per cent, but just be smart.”

Where Springer’s impact might’ve been felt most is in the clubhouse.

As expected, the World Series experience Springer injected into a young group was worth its weight in gold, even if it can’t really be quantified.

Sometimes it can be hard for players in the training room to take on a leadership role, especially when you’re joining a new organization, but Springer’s presence was noticeable last year and it’s even more apparent this spring around the Blue Jays' player development complex.

“He’s a star,” Jays GM Ross Atkins said. “He’s a star in every way. His presence on the field and in the clubhouse and in the batter’s box is massive.

“He handled that exceptionally well,” Atkins said of Springer’s frustrating year. “He was never selfish about it at all. There was never any pouting or sulking whatsoever. He stayed really positive, really team-focused, and he seems to be doing the exact same thing this year; he’s just healthy now.”

With 43 career leadoff homers on his resume, a healthy and productive Springer may be needed to offset some of the offence the Jays lost when Marcus Semien expectedly walked as a free agent.

There’s no doubting this Jays lineup will be good.

But after leading MLB in homers (262) and OPS (.797), leading to 5.2 runs per game, can they be as good?

“On paper, it looks pretty good,” Springer said. “Obviously, you’ve got to still go play the game. To lose a guy like that who hit 40 homers as a second baseman, that’s a lot of production. He was huge for us as a team, but it’s up to guys to step up and not try to be Marcus, but understand who we are as a team and go out there and play.”

There was a lot for Springer to reflect on over the winter, delving into not only his injury issues, but a heartbreaking finish on the final day of the season for a player who isn’t used to missing the postseason.

“We’ve learned what that felt like and guys understand what that felt like and know what we have to do to not have that feeling again,” Springer said. “Again, every season is different. A lot has go right over the span of 162 games, but guys have a different attitude coming up one game short. One game, it’s heartbreaking at times, and for us to go through that, especially the last day of the year, [I] think it left a bad taste in our mouths.”

A full season of Springer might be the difference this year.