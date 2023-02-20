Health might be only thing standing in way of Jansen breakout The Jays solved their catching conundrum this winter, dealing Gabriel Moreno to the D-Backs and sticking with an Alejandro Kirk-Danny Jansen duo behind the plate. While Kirk has drawn most of the attention the past couple seasons, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell thinks it could be Jansen's turn to break out in 2023.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — He’s not the fun fire hydrant who rakes and makes all-star games.

He’s not the flashy top 10 prospect in baseball, either.

But Danny Jansen is the catcher the Toronto Blue Jays trust most, and there are numerous reasons why he was kept around instead of being the one traded away this off-season.

While the Gabriel Moreno trade was all about matching value — and getting Daulton Varsho — rather than any sort of firm decision that he was the one they wanted to move, the Jansen and Alejandro Kirk tandem is one that worked at an elite level last year.

The duo led baseball in total fWAR from behind the plate at 7.3, providing a smidgen more overall value than the 7.0 WAR posted by the Philadelphia Phillies and $115.5-million catcher J.T. Realmuto.

It may end up looking like a smart decision to keep the complimentary duo together, and Jansen knew his home was back in Toronto when the Varsho trade went down in late December.

“It’s only natural to feel that confidence boost when they keep you here,” Jansen said after another day of gruelling spring training work for a catcher, dealing with an overflow of arms in camp that need to throw bullpen sessions. “You definitely feel that and I feel the belief in me.

“There was definitely some rumour buzz around but I thought I did a pretty good job of just focusing on what’s ahead for myself this off-season. Easy to do that when we’re so into it with my new son, but of course there’s always people who bring it up and I just tried to stay out of the convo and control what I can control.”

Heading into his age-28 season, the reason the Jays trust Jansen most is his package of skills behind the plate, everything from the quantifiable blocking, framing and throwing, to the unquantifiable game-calling and leadership.

But in the same way the narrative that Kirk is bat-only, the narrative that Jansen is a glove-first catcher is one that probably needs to be blown up. A full, healthy season is the way to do that.

Jansen also knows where his bread his buttered.

“I don’t like the either/or tag of offensive or defensive catcher — I want to be a frickin’ well-rounded catcher,” Jansen said with an emphatic politically-correct F-bomb. “I want to be elite at both. I think that defence is something that I’ve always put so much preparation into and that’s never going to change. The receiving, the blocking, the throwing, that’s primary. I’ve given myself time over the last couple of years to work on my offence, but you can go 0-for-4 and win a ballgame behind the plate. Everybody knows that.”

His manager knows he’s got an enviable situation on his hands.

“They’re two really good hitters, for one,” said John Schneider, a former catcher himself. “They both bring certain skillsets that are just really hard to find. They’re both good defenders. They’re both really good hitters. They get on base. They can hit with power. They complement each other very well. I think you look at the game now with very few exceptions, most teams have two good catchers. You’re not running out there for 140 games with one guy. It’s nice that we’re at the point now with both of them where our pitchers are comfortable with both of them and they work really well together.”

Jansen has shown flashes with the bat before, putting things together for medium-sized stretches through partial seasons that have always been interrupted by IL stints.

Right now, Jansen is in the midst of, by far, the best stretch of his career offensively.

When you go all the way back to May 13, 2021, Jansen has walked to the plate 373 times.

His production since then?

An impressive .277/.355/.557 slash line with 23 homers and a 151 wRC+, an elite number for any hitter, let alone a catcher.

This spring, Jansen came into camp in incredible shape as he tries to make sure he skips that annual IL stint in 2023.

“Injuries suck and they happen so I tried to take my body and bulletproof it so I can back to being a durable guy,” Jansen said. “I think with everything I’ve learned about myself the last two years offensively, hoping that just comes out and shows out.”

When Jansen mentions what he’s learned, it means he just figured out who he is as a hitter and now sticks to it.

He’s a pull hitter with power who can also take a walk, and that’s where the value comes from when he’s productive.

Spraying line drives all around the field isn’t his game.

“I feel like I finally clicked with that last year,” Jansen said. “I am a pull hitter. I still work the other way in the cage every day for bat path and I still will hit the ball the other way, but it’s more of the mindset ‘That’s not my swing.’

“My swing’s my swing and this is what I do really well, so let’s complement that, let’s build on that and then let’s own it. That’s something I’ve done and I look forward to never changing that. Obviously, I’m going to make adjustments, of course, and there’s going to be times that I don’t feel great, but it’s not going to be a panic for me like ‘Oh, let’s dive into the mechanics.’ It’s ‘This is me, this is what I do well, let’s go out there and own that.’”

As pitchers get used to the new timer and pickoff rules this spring, Jansen has already readied himself for the barrage of potential base-stealers thanks to the new rules.

“I’ve tried to make some physical changes to my setup with being a little bit more narrow,” Jansen explained. “I’ve been wider in the past in my secondary stance because I’m able to block anything (in the dirt) out of that position. But if guys are going to be stealing more bases, which definitely that’s going to be the case — the attempts — I need to be able to do both efficiently out of one secondary stance.”

A potential interesting wrinkle to watch for, especially early in the season if everyone is healthy, is how Schneider divvies up the at-bats between Jansen, Kirk and left-handed hitting DH Brandon Belt.

If they’re all healthy and producing, Belt will be in against right-handed pitching, while Kirk is clearly the best option at both DH and catcher against lefties.

The skipper isn’t too worried about it, and one injury — it’s inevitable over 162 games — changes things immediately.

“You play him at short,” Schneider joked when asked how he finds enough at-bats for Kirk. “Over the course of a season there’s going to be times where guys need a blow, and I think we saw that with not just Kirky but a lot of guys in the second half of the year. It’s going to be health and performance dependent, obviously, and in a perfect world everyone’s producing, everyone’s performing, and if the worst-case scenario is on any given night you have Brandon Belt or Alejandro Kirk or Danny Jansen on the bench in a big spot that’s a good problem to have.”