Mitchell: Blue Jays' new-look outfield one of the best in the game defensively

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Over the course of the past four months, the Toronto Blue Jays have touched every area of the roster in their quest to get over the hump.

From adding Chris Bassitt’s reliability to the rotation, to trading for Erik Swanson in an effort to upgrade the back end of the bullpen, GM Ross Atkins and his front office team have unquestionably improved the roster in multiple areas this winter.

But no spot was messed with more than the outfield mix, and the Jays now head into 2023 boasting one of the better collections of gloves patrolling the grass in the game.

The defensive resumes of Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier speak for themselves, while the Jays are hoping that kicking veteran George Springer over to right field will help save some wear and tear on the 33-year-old’s legs, showing up in more games played and continued offensive production atop the lineup.

Considering Springer had to undergo offseason surgery to clean up a bone spur in his right elbow, it’s pretty remarkable the type of production he was able to provide last season.

“I learned fast that it's really hard to play baseball with a bad arm,” Springer joked when he met with the media Tuesday at the club’s player development complex in Dunedin.

Despite an injury that probably should’ve been addressed during the season, a one-armed Springer was able to gut his way through 133 games — the most he’s played since 2018 — to post a .267/.342/.472 slash line with 25 homers and 14 stolen bases.

“To his credit, he wanted to grind it out and he understood where we were in the standings and things like that,” manager John Schneider said about his leadoff hitter deciding to play through the injury. “That's the kind of guy he is, the kind of teammate he is. Hopefully, this year, he can avoid that and just be the dynamic player that he is when healthy.”

Heading into the third season of the $150 million contract he signed in January of 2021, Springer has come as advertised.

There are both pros and cons to that.

His leadership, experience and offensive production out of the leadoff spot have been worth every penny so far — he’s piled up 6.7 fWAR in just 211 games with Toronto — but the health concerns are still part of the Springer narrative as he’s missed 113 contests over the past two seasons.

The Jays are hoping their remixed outfield situation helps rectify that a bit with less ground to cover in right field compared to centre, a philosophy that doesn’t fully resonate with Springer since he maintains he’ll continue to play the game full-out and injuries happen.

New dimensions at Rogers Centre have pulled the fences in, as well, giving all three outfielders a different look than what they’ve been used to when the home portion of the schedule gets going in April.

The last time we saw Springer on that outfield grass, he was being carted off with a concussion and a shoulder sprain after an ugly collision with Bo Bichette, leading to an even-uglier postseason exit.

The veteran leadership that Springer brings from his time in Houston may come in handy as the Jays look to recover from that bitterly disappointing finish to 2022.

“We set out to accomplish a goal and we did that to some degree, but we didn't accomplish the goal that we ultimately wanted to do, and that's to win,” Springer said. “It puts us in a better state of mind for this year to know that every little thing we do, it counts, and to take that into this year to learn from last year and we'll see what the next 162 brings.”

For Springer, the hope is it brings health.

For the Jays, collectively, it’s all about taking the next step and the belief is outfield defence is a way to do that.