TORONTO — If March 11 is forever remembered as the day professional sports shut down, March 12 is etched into history as the day Major League Baseball tried to play and then realized it shouldn’t.

While the Toronto Blue Jays had split up their squad that day — half the team stayed in Dunedin to take on the Canadian Junior National Team in their annual March exhibition, while the other half travelled to Bradenton to face the Pirates — everyone was keeping their eye on the coronavirus news, as the NBA and NHL had already made the decision to pause their respective seasons.

Even with those headlines pasted all over the TVs at the complex, MLB had not yet made the same decision when the Blue Jays loaded up the bus with many of their stars for the hour-long drive south along the gulf to Pittsburgh’s spring training complex.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say anybody wanted to be at that game after seeing the NBA cancel,” Bo Bichette recalled. “We all kind of knew it was coming and we all went out there and did our job. But I think around the fifth inning we got word that the season had shut down and they made us finish the game, so we were all kind of complaining about that.”

Bichette led off against the Pirates and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Jays’ eventual 7-5 win, a game that went the full nine innings.

Cavan Biggio was there, too, experimenting in centre field on that mid-March day. A noted college hoops fan, the Notre Dame alum felt the same way as Bichette.

“I remember right after we took batting practice and getting into the locker room, every single one of those conference tournaments in college basketball just all started getting cancelled and the NBA had already paused their season,” Biggio said. “I was just a little confused on why we were playing that one spring training game when every other sport was down or whatnot.”

Back in Dunedin, Blue Jays president/CEO Mark Shapiro was sitting in manager’s office at TD Ballpark watching the game, as Charlie Montoyo was in the dugout at the helm of the group taking on the Junior National Team.

Even with Shapiro’s vast experience in the game, there was no precedent for this.

“Obviously, we were aware, and we were increasing protocols and starting to treat it more seriously, but never felt like it was going to cause a big interruption or a stoppage,” Shapiro recalled this week. “I had been in pretty regular contact with the commissioner. I think I had even talked to him the day before. I just remember the NBA’s decision to cancel games and sitting in Charlie’s office because of the split squad and watching our game and it ended and us being notified that spring training was suspended. It hit hard, the reality of it and it sped things up. My focus immediately turned to how are we going to get people home safely?

“There was so much to kind of think about and so much to do and it was so different than anything I’ve ever been through that there was no time to reflect in that moment, other than it happened quick. It shifted quickly. Very quickly.”

In the blink of an eye, Joe Panik, a native of Yonkers, N.Y., who was heading into his seventh big-league campaign as a non-roster invite, went from trying to win a job to wondering what was next.

The veteran infielder had an opt-out date coming, one that would potentially allow him to look for another opportunity around baseball if he didn’t feel things were trending in the right direction with the Jays.

“I think about it now as you brought it up, how life, baseball, everything has changed in just a year,” Panik said. “Just going back to last year, we weren’t sure what was happening, what kind of toll the coronavirus was going to take. For myself, with my opt-out date that I had, it was that Sunday right before we all left. It was just craziness for me not knowing what was going to happen with the roster freeze coming. Fortunately, though, (Jays GM) Ross (Atkins), we had figured everything out right before I went back to New York. A lot of craziness and just thinking about it now how things have changed, it’s quite amazing.”

Panik was another Blue Jay boarding the bus to Bradenton and wondering why as he watched what was going on in the world of sports.

“The day before was when the NHL and NBA started shutting down and we were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to be shut down at some point, too, we assume,’” Panik said. “Next thing you know we were like, ‘No, we’re going to Bradenton.’ We were basically like, ‘What’s going on?’ because you see all the other pro sports being cancelled and we just kind of sitting there not knowing what was going to happen.”

The same questions were being asked in every spring training complex all over baseball.

Out in Arizona, Kirby Yates was preparing for another season as the closer of the San Diego Padres, going about his work at Peoria Stadium, tucked away in a suburb of Phoenix.

Coming off a career year in 2019 with 41 saves, Yates, like everyone else, didn’t know what to think when MLB made the decision to suspend spring training that day in the desert.

“I think I was kind of like everybody else, ‘What is this?’” recalled Yates, who signed a one-year deal with the Jays in January. “The uncertainty of everything. ‘Are we going to play baseball? What’s going to happen?’ I was able to kind of keep throwing and kind of keep working out to an extent to kind of help my mind off of it. The other part of that was, ‘What do I need to do to keep my family safe?’ That was basically it: “What is this and how do I deal with this?’”

It’s a question that would linger for the remainder of March, all the way into April, May and June, before players got back to work in earnest in July.

“I think in my heart of hearts I was like, ‘We’ll be back playing in May. There will be an interruption and we’ll probably be back down at spring training in April, and I think we’ll play in May,’” Shapiro recalled. “Then I quickly realized that’s not the case and then I thought the beginning of June was realistic. It was just a continued expansion of uncertainty, it just kept coming.”

One year later, a ton has changed, a lot has been learned, and despite a generally positive outlook towards the 2021 season and a return to normalcy as a whole, a whole lot of uncertainty remains.

For all of us.