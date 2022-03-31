Projecting Blue Jays Opening Day roster If it weren’t for a 99-day lockout, the Toronto Blue Jays would be opening their 2022 season in Baltimore at a reconfigured Camden Yards today. Instead, they’ll host the Texas Rangers next Friday night and with a little more than a week to go until Opening Day, manager Charlie Montoyo has about as set a roster as you could ask for.

TORONTO — If it weren’t for a 99-day lockout, the Toronto Blue Jays would be opening their 2022 season in Baltimore at a reconfigured Camden Yards today.

Instead of that roadie, they’ll get the pleasure of getting things going at home next Friday night at the Rogers Centre against old friend Marcus Semien and the new-look Texas Rangers, a team that has expanded-postseason aspirations after spending a whole lot of pre-lockout money on the one-year Jays star as well as shortstop Corey Seager.

While the Rangers are eyeing a wildcard spot in the new format, the Jays are absolutely hunting a division title this season, and with a little more than a week to go until Opening Day, manager Charlie Montoyo has about as set a roster as you could ask for.

Health has been the key — go knock on some wood, Jays fans — and barring some sort of cataclysmic event in the next few days, the club has managed to avoid major injuries through a condensed spring training schedule over the past three weeks.

As far as job battles go, there are a couple bench spots somewhat up for grabs, as well as the usual tinkering with the bullpen mix in order to protect as much depth as possible heading into the 162-game grind.

With just six Grapefruit League games left to go until the Jays fly home to Toronto next Wednesday, here’s a look at how the roster takes shape.

OPENING DAY LINEUP

1—CF George Springer (R)

2—SS Bo Bichette (R)

3—1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

4—RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

5—LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)

6—3B Matt Chapman (R)

7—2B Cavan Biggio (L)

8—DH Alejandro Kirk (R)

9—C Danny Jansen (R)

SP—RHP Jose Berrios

Bench—C Reese McGuire (L)

Bench—INF Santiago Espinal (R)

Bench—OF Raimel Tapia (L)

Bench—1B Greg Bird (L)

POSITION PLAYER JOB BATTLES

Three catchers?

We’ve seen the Jays tinker on the eve of the season before, trading away Kendrys Morales and Kevin Pillar in the week leading up to Opening Day in 2019.

While that was a much different situation during a rebuild, it’s also a product of teams knowing what they need and seeing an opportunity as clubs start to trim their rosters.

The obvious area of surplus on this Jays roster is behind the plate, and teams have been inquiring about their trio of MLB catchers all winter.

To this point, the Jays haven’t found an offer worth taking, but there’s no doubt rostering three catchers — even though I think Alejandro Kirk’s best position is “hitter” and he should get all the DH at-bats he can handle — is not ideal.

The rosters increasing from 26 players to 28 for the first month of the season helps, but that will only last until May 1.

Maybe GM Ross Atkins finds a trade match, likely for McGuire, over the next week or so.

Is Greg Bird on the team?

With a 1.200 OPS and six hits in 18 at-bats, including a pair of homers, the former New York Yankees top prospect has held up his end of the bargain on a minor-league deal.

He would give Montoyo a much-needed left-handed bat with some pop off the bench, and you could envision Bird and Kirk, a right-handed hitter, soaking up most of the DH at-bats in a bit of a platoon in the early going.

It’s easy to look at Bird’s 137 wRC+ way back in 2015, before injuries took a toll, and see a nice little reclamation project as he enters his age-29 season.

Bird also has three options remaining once he’s on the 40-man roster, giving the Jays the ability to send him back to Triple-A if he scuffles early.

Barring a trade that imports some additional depth, it’s very likely Bird flies north for Opening Day.

ROTATION

1—RHP Jose Berrios

2—RHP Kevin Gausman

3—LHP Hyun Jin Ryu

4—RHP Alek Manoah

5—LHP Yusei Kikuchi

BULLPEN

Closer—RHP Jordan Romano

High leverage—RHP Yimi Garcia

High leverage—LHP Tim Mayza

Middle innings—RHP Adam Cimber

Middle innings—RHP Trevor Richards

Middle innings—RHP Julian Merryweather

Middle innings—LHP Ryan Borucki

Middle innings—RHP David Phelps

Middle innings—RHP Nate Pearson

Long man/6th starter—RHP Ross Stripling

PITCHING STAFF JOB BATTLES

Who’s in the running for final two ‘pen spots?

Here are the names already on the 40-man that are still in the mix: Lefties Andrew Vasquez and Tayler Saucedo, and righties Nate Pearson, Trent Thornton and Anthony Castro.

As far as non-40-man names go, there’s only one: Veteran right-hander David Phelps.

With Julian Merryweather and Ryan Borucki, who’s out of options, both healthy — even though the results this spring have been mixed — that’s six names for two spots.

The easy to way to do things is option Saucedo, Vasquez, Thornton and Castro, then add Phelps to the 40-man and bring Pearson north with no defined role.

Considering they have two open spots on the 40-man currently, adding Bird and Phelps won’t be an issue if things stay status quo.

What’s the plan for Nate Pearson?

The only thing certain for their former top prospect is that he’s not a major-league rotation candidate without an injury or two, and it’s very likely he starts the year in the bullpen in some sort of hybrid role that keeps the 25-year-old semi stretched out.

Pearson hasn’t looked bad this season, but he hasn’t exactly been sharp, either, so you can’t rule out a stint in Triple-A in an attempt to let him pitch and iron some things out early in the year.

While that would make sense if that’s the route the ultimately Jays choose, they’re also trying to win games and Pearson could absolutely play a role out of pitching coach Pete Walker’s bullpen in some fashion with his high-octane stuff.

There’s also the idea that keeping him in the big leagues to work with Walker and the big league staff is more beneficial at this point in his development.

I took a look at all the ways Pearson’s turning point year could go earlier this month.