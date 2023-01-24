The Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome two new members this summer, with Scott Rolen joining Fred McGriff as players making up the 2023 class.

One name was announced during Tuesday’s balloting reveal as conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, while McGriff was elected in December by the Contemporary Era Committee.

They will be inducted at a ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 23.

Rolen was named on 76.3% of ballots, while Todd Helton fell just short, garnering 72.2 % of votes.

The Evansville, Ind., native earns election on his sixth year of BBWAA eligibility after finishing with 63.2 per cent of the vote in 2022.

Rolen is known as one of the best defensive infielders of his era but was also a force to be reckoned with at the plate.

Rolen broke in with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1996 and won the National League’s Rookie of the Year the following season. Accolades were common throughout Rolen’s career as he made seven All-Star teams, won eight Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award (2002) and a World Series title (2006).

The Phillies traded Rolen to the Cardinals in a multi-player deal in 2002 and he continued to produce at a high level, finishing fourth in MVP voting in 2004 with a career-best 34 home runs and 124 driven in.

After six seasons with the Cards, Rolen was traded again, this time to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Troy Glaus. After parts of two seasons with the Jays, he was sent to the Cincinnati Reds in a deal involving Edwin Encarnacion.

Now 47, Rolen finished his 17-year MLB career with 316 home runs, 1,287 RBI and a career average of .281. John Lowe and Pat Hughes will also be honoured with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award and the Ford C. Frick Award, respectively, during Hall of Fame Weekend.

Last year, David Ortiz was the lone player elected by the BBWAA while Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were admitted by the Early Baseball and Golden Days Era committee.