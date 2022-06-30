The Dallas Stars and goaltender Scott Wedgewood have agreed to a two-year, $2 million extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

Wedgewood, 29, split the 2021-22 season with the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars.

The Brampton, Ont., native was acquired by Dallas in a trade with the Coyotes in March.

Overall, Wedgewood appeared in 37 regular-season games, posting a record of 13-15-6 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.