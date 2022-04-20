TORONTO — Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return, but it won't be for Game 3 of Toronto's series with Philadelphia.

Barnes was at Wednesday morning's shootaround ahead of the game and walked by reporters without a walking boot or a noticeable limp.

Asked if there was a chance Barnes could play Wednesday evening, coach Nick Nurse said "maybe." But as game time approached, Nurse said Barnes, a finalist for NBA rookie of the year, still wasn't quite ready to return.

Nurse said he hoped Barnes would be good to go for Game 4 on Saturday.

A return by Barnes would have been a huge boost for a Raptors squad trailing 2-0 in their opening round playoff series against the 76ers. Barnes, who averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the regular season, can play virtually every position.

The Raptors did get some good news earlier Wednesday when Nurse said that Gary Trent Jr., who has been battling a non-COVID-19 illness, and Thaddeus Young (hyperextended left thumb) would play.

Barnes was on pace for a triple double, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, in Toronto's 131-111 loss in Game 1 when Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his ankle, sending him crashing to the floor in agony with about nine minutes to play.

"It would do a lot," VanVleet said about having Barnes back. "He has been one of our better players this year. He's obviously in our starting five. He brings a lot to the table with his size and his IQ and just the way he plays. He can break a defence down. Defensively he can switch and guard and rebound.

"We just got to let him heal up," VanVleet added. "Don't want to put the pressure on him, feeling like he has to rush back. So whenever he is ready, we'll take him back for sure."

Barnes sat out Game 2, a 112-97 loss, in a walking boot.

The ailing Trent averaged 18 points against Philly in the regular season, but struggled in Game 2, with zero points and four fouls in just nine minutes before calling it a night.

"It'll probably be that (Trent) goes out and starts again and we'll see how he's going," Nurse said. "The biggest thing that's affecting him physically is just being able to breathe and catch his wind and survive through that. So, hopefully some of that will be better, and if not, get him out of there like we did the last time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.