Rautins on Barnes: 'He's unbelievable. I don't know if I can call him a rookie anymore'

Toronto Raptors forward has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February, it was announced Thursday.

Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA’s rookie of the month for the East — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) March 3, 2022

The 20-year-old has been impressive for the Raptors in 2021-22 and has been especially strong lately, averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 per cent from the field in 12 February games. Barnes closed out the month with a career-best 28 points and 16 rebounds in a 133-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week.

All in all, the No. 4 overall pick from last summer's draft out of Florida State is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 53 games so far this season.

In the Western Conference, Oklahoma City Thunder neophyte Josh Giddey took home Rookie of the Month honours after averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 10 games.