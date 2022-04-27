Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes provided an update on his condition Wednesday, stating he "feels great" ahead of a must-win Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The news for point guard Fred VanVleet was not so optimistic, though, as he was listed as doubtful for Game 6 due to a strained hip flexor. He has not played since limping off the court just before halftime in the Raptors 110-102 Game 4 victory.

Barnes, the NBA's rookie of the year, was forced out of his playoff debut in Game 1 with a sprained ankle after 76ers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot.

The 20-year-old missed the next two contests, but returned in for Games 4 and 5 to help the Raptors climb back into the best-of-seven series. He had six points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action in Game 4 and played 41 minutes in Game 5, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally, physically, I feel great," said Barnes, who was in a walking boot just last week.

Barnes is averaging 11 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists so far in the post-season. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 74 games during the regular season with the Raptors.

VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an All-Star for the first time.

'Nothing to Lose'

Having battled back from down 3-0 in the series to force Game 6, Nick Nurse said confidence remains high within the Raptors locker room.

"If somebody could do it, it would be us," Nurse said of the message to his team after a devastating overtime loss in Game 3.

"It feels like we always get a couple slaps in the face before we start playing well," centre Chris Boucher added. "I think Game 3 really helped us realize what we need to do. Losing like that really opens your eyes... With the group of guys that we have, we don't stay down for too long"

Now, the Raptors are looking to become just the second team in the past 20 years to force a Game 7 after falling down 3-0, potentially joining the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers. No team has ever advanced after falling down 3-0, but Nurse said the Raptors aren't feeling the pressure as they take to the court facing elimination.

"We have nothing to lose." Nurse said.