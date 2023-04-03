Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to be the first player to repeat as Masters champion since Tiger Woods (2001, 2002) and headlines a field full of the game's biggest names that flock to Augusta National for the first major of the season.

While the Masters is a tradition unlike any other, the makeup of this year's Masters field is unique. LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka, who is coming off a win in Orlando, is in the field. He is joined by fellow LIV members Cam Smith, Patrick Reed, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and three-time green jacket winner Phil Mickelson.

The Masters kicks off in full on Thursday, April 6 and runs till Sunday, April 9 with TSN coverage beginning at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT Thursday with Masters on the Range on TSN2. Limited-time free preview content on TSN+ is available starting at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT, and features hole-by-hole coverage, featured group coverage and Amen Corner coverage as the day progresses.

Woods returns to the course for just his second event of the 2022-23 season. His last action came at The Genesis Invitational in February, two years removed from a car crash that left the five-time Masters champion with significant injuries to his leg. He placed tied for 45th, shooting 1-under through four rounds.

Woods' previous appearance at a major championship came at St. Andrews in last year's 150th Open Championship. Woods missed the cut at the event and observed a moment of gratitude to the spectators walking up the 18th hole on Friday, raising his cap as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge.

Since Woods' injuries have forced him to scale back his play on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has become an even bigger face in pro golf. Woods and McIlroy have joined forces to create the TGL: Tech-Infused Golf League. The inaugural TGL season kicks off in January 2024.

The Northern Ireland-born McIlroy has seen tremendous success on Tour, winning The U.S. Open in 2011, The PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 as well as The Open Championship in 2014. Still, the coveted green jacket alludes him. His best finish came last year when McIlroy placed second, three shots behind Scheffler.

With a pair of Tour wins already this season, with his most recent coming at The Players Championship, Scheffler is primed to defend his title. The Ridgewood, N.J., native has seven top-10 finishes to his name thus far and currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings behind Max Homa and 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm.

Winnipeg's Nick Naylor entered last week needing to win the Valero Texas Open to secure his spot in the azalea-covered playground. Taylor shot a 1-under 71 in his final round, but it was fellow Canadian Corey Conners that lifted the trophy and earned his second-career Valero Texas Open and PGA Tour title. Conners is one of four Canadians in the Masters field this week, joining former champion Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson.

Weir remains the only Canadian to win the Masters, dating back to his win in 2003.