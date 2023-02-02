Scottish curling great David Murdoch is the man tasked with helping Canada return to the top of the podium at the Winter Olympics.

Curling Canada announced on Thursday that the two-time world champion will serve as the organization’s new High Performance Director after the retirement of Gerry Peckham, who held the role for 33 years.

We'd like give a warm welcome to our new Director of High Performance, @DMurdoch17! The two-time world champion and Olympic silver-medal-winning skip will join our team upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.



Details: https://t.co/CBvEJFQBtu pic.twitter.com/pTiXPR5HHS — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 2, 2023

Murdoch, who is moving to Canada with his wife and three children, will start the new job at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“It truly is a privilege and an honour to have this opportunity, and it’s not one I will take for granted,” said Murdoch. “Canadian curling has been the benchmark for excellence around the world and I’m looking forward to being a part of this amazing team of athletes and coaches, and being a part of the Canadian curling community. There’s work to be done, but I feel that there are opportunities for growth and accountability and I believe the pieces are in place for Canada to excel on the world stage and to continue meet the expectations of Canadian curling fans.

“I’m so appreciative of the time I’ve spent with British Curling and the support they’ve given me to develop as a coach. I feel the organization will continue to thrive because of the commitment of people who work there as well as the dedication of the athletes.”

The 44-year-old Murdoch has served as British Curling’s Olympic coach for the past quadrennial, highlighted by a gold-medal performance from Eve Muirhead and a silver-medal showing by Bruce Mouat at last year’s Olympics in Beijing.

David Murdoch has resigned as Olympic Head Coach for British Curling and will be taking up a post with Curling Canada in due course.



Thank you for everything, @DMurdoch17, and all the best for your next chapter. 💙🥌



📸 WCF/Celine Stucki pic.twitter.com/YN4o5QHP59 — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) February 2, 2023

Peckham helped Canada achieve great success on the international stage during his time as the High Performance Director, including a combined 12 Olympic medals, five Paralympic medals and 54 medals at the world championships.

“Gerry’s contributions to our sport and our organization will continue to be a roadmap for us to follow,” said Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada Katherine Henderson. “His leadership and vision put so many athletes and teams in a position to succeed, and I know I speak on their behalf when I express our sincere gratitude for everything he did for curling in Canada. Gerry has assured me that he is there to support this exciting transition and David has a wise and experienced supporter.”

Lately, however, the rest of the world has caught up to Canada on the international stage.

Brad Jacobs and Jennifer Jones struck gold at the 2014 Olympics, but since then, Canada’s lone Olympic medal in four-person curling was Brad Gushue’s bronze last winter in Beijing.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won mixed doubles gold in 2018.

At the world championships, Canada’s men’s and women’s teams haven’t finished first since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

A three-time Olympian, Murdoch captured silver at the 2014 Games in Sochi as well as world titles in 2006 and 2009. He also has two world silver medals and two world bronze medals.