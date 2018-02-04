RIGA, Latvia — Ben Scrivens stopped all 27 shots he faced as Canada shut out Latvia 2-0 on Sunday in pre-Olympic action.

Marc-Andre Gragnani and Mat Robinson scored for the Canadians.

Elvis Merzlikins turned aside 21-of-23 shots for Latvia.

Canada continues exhibition play prior to the Pyeongchang Games on Tuesday against Belarus in Latvia before facing Sweden in Incheon on Feb. 11.

The Canadians open preliminary-round play at the Winter Games on Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

Gragnani opened the scoring 2:13 into the first period when his wrist shot from the point found its way through traffic and into the back of the net.

Robinson added another goal in the second period, going backhand on Merzlikins for a two-goal advantage.