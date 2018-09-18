Just because Mitch Trubisky and his Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 on Monday Night Football doesn't mean Frank Clark gained any respect for Mitchell Trubisky.

The 25-year-old defensive end thinks the Bears' second-year quarterback is nothing more than "average."

"He was okay," Clark told Pro Football Weekly's Eric Eldholm. "Nothing special. I feel like he was okay. [He's an] average quarterback."

Trubisky threw for 200 yards on 25-for-34 passing and two touchdowns in the win.

Clark believes his team's pass rush would have been more successful with more pressure on Trubisky.

"I felt that we should make more plays against him," Clark said. "Pressure is his downfall; the more you can get pressure up the middle and in his face, and he throws those errant passes like that, that's how you can beat him. We failed to do that enough against him."

Clark had four tackles and a sack of Trubisky in the loss.

Still, he believes Khalil Mack and the Bears defence had more to do with the win than its offence did. Seattle QB Russell Wilson was harried all night and was sacked six times and fumbled twice.

"I didn't see him beating us, honestly," Clark said of Trubisky. "I felt like their defence beat us. We lost the game, yeah, but I felt that we defeated them — our defence beat their offence."

Clark's 0-2 Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.