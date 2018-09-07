Seahawks have yet to decide on activating Thomas

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have not yet decided whether safety Earl Thomas will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's season opener in Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said a decision would come Saturday. He wanted to see how Thomas came out of the final day of practice.

Thomas held out from Seattle's off-season program and training camp, only reporting to the team Wednesday. Thomas was seeking a contract extension or a trade.

Thomas declined to speak with the media Friday, saying through a team spokesman that his Instagram post about his return stands as his statement.

The Seahawks could also have a developing situation at cornerback after expected starter Dontae Johnson suffered a groin injury in practice and was listed as questionable.

If Johnson can't play, Seattle may start rookie Tre Flowers, a converted safety.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL