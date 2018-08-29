RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says linebacker K.J. Wright will miss at least a couple of weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week, making it increasingly unlikely that he'll be ready for the Sept. 9 opener at Denver.

Carroll said Wednesday that the surgery was successful. But when it came to Wright's recovery, Carroll said, "They talked about a couple weeks; it was the most optimistic we could be."

If Wright is unable to get healthy in time, rookie Shaquem Griffin would likely start. Griffin has been Wright's primary backup throughout the off-season.

Carroll said Thursday's preseason finale against Oakland would be important for Griffin.

"He's a running and hitting guy. We aren't worried about that. It's just making sure he's really playing the scheme really well and he's really precise about all his fits and all that," Carroll said.

