Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas sat out two practices last week but still managed to finish with two interceptions in the team’s 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

After the game Thomas told reporters his absence from practice was due to his continued unhappiness with his contract situation with the team, and that he expects to be fined for it.

“I need to make sure my body is 100,” Thomas told reporters. “I’m invested in myself. If they were invested in me, I would be out there practicing. But if I feel like anything, I don’t give a damn if it’s small, I’ve got a headache, I’m not practicing.”

Thomas is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed with the Seahawks.