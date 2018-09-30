Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field after injuring his left leg in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the game, coach Pete Carroll said Thomas had a lower leg fracture. The Seattle player, embroiled in a contract dispute with the team, made an obscene gesture toward the Seattle side of the field as he was being carted off.

Thomas was injured while covering Chad Williams, who caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to tie the game at 17-all. Thomas' lower left leg seemed to buckle as he dove on top of Williams in the end zone.

Seattle's players gathered around as the trainers worked on Thomas and his leg was put in an air cast before he was driven off.