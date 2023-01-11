The NFL playoffs begin Saturday with the No.7 seed Seattle Seahawks taking on the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers in an NFC matchup.

After losing quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the season, rookie QB Brock Purdy helped the 49ers close out the regular season with a 13-4 record and finished tied for the second best record in the NFC with the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy, 23, was the final pick in the 2022 draft and went 5-0 since taking over the starting job, throwing for 1,1374 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Seahawks surprised most NFL experts by sneaking into the playoffs with a 9-8 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime and getting help from the Detroit Lions with their 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith resurrected his career as a starter this season after throwing for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 starts.

This was Smith's best season since 2013 where he threw for 3,046 with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 16 games with the New York Jets as a rookie.

Odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Seahawks: +385

49ers: -500

View the latest odds here.