At this stage in the NBA season, your fantasy team should have a clear identity – a couple of categories you’re a lock to win, a category or two you’re likely punting each week.

Knowing your opponent’s strengths should dictate how you make streaming decisions throughout the week.

Heading into the weekend, it’s important to map out which categories you need support in and find players who are probable to play in both games.

Here are a few names to consider for the counting stats.

Points and Three-Pointers:

SG, SF: Norman Powell, TOR (37.3% Rostered)

(FRI at BKN, SAT at ATL)

I recommended Norm in this column last week so, of course, he misses both games on the weekend with a quad injury. After returning Tuesday night, Osmow’s finest is back and looking good as new dropping 23 points on the Orlando Magic. With that game included, he’s now averaging 23.2 ppg over his last five (all as a starter). OG Anunoby has already been ruled out for Friday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has a historically bad defensive rating since the Harden trade.

SG, SF: Duncan Robinson, MIA (49.4% Rostered)

(FRI vs. WAS, SUN at NYK)

If you’re in need of a three-point specialist who could catch fire, Robinson has the upside to swing that category. He’s dropping 3.4 three-pointers per game on the season (sixth in the NBA) and shooting a respectable 41.4 per cent. He gets a date with Washington (third-worst defensive rating) on Friday and wraps the week at Madison Square Garden in a winnable game. Keep an eye on the newswire, his left quad contusion doesn’t look like it’ll be an issue.

Rebounds:

C: Cody Zeller, CHA (33.4% Rostered)

(FRI vs. UTA, SUN vs. WAS)

If you read my column on Monday, I’m rather bearish when it comes to Zeller’s long-term production. For this weekend, he can help you close the gap on rebounds. Over his last five games, he’s averaged 11.0 rpg and played 32.0 mpg while Bismack Biyombo has been a healthy scratch in two of those five. With P.J. Washington out for Friday, Zeller will be relied on even more to finish defensive possessions for the Hornets.

Assists:

PG: T.J. McConnell, IND (13.7% Rostered)

(FRI vs. NOR, SUN vs. UTA)

This is as specific as they come but McConnell does two things very well – he drops dimes and he gets steals. He had a season-high 12 assists Wednesday and comes in averaging 7.6 apg and 25.2 mpg over his last 11 games. With injuries to Caris LeVert and TJ Warren, McConnell has been a steady member of the rotation leading the second-unit offence. His floor for this category is sky-high; the last time he registered less than six assists in a game was January 6.

Steals:

SF, PF, C: Thaddeus Young, CHI (54.1 Rostered)

(FRI at ORL, SAT at ORL)

T.J. McConnell is my actual recommendation for steals but on the off chance Young is available in your leagues, grab him first. The 14-year vet has been a plus contributor in steals his whole career but also provides short-term value while Wendell Carter Jr. is out. He’s the most added player in ESPN leagues over the past seven days.

Blocks:

C: Naz Reid, MIN (19.7% Rostered)

(FRI at OKC, SAT at OKC)

I would’ve told you to add Jakob Poeltl in this section if he had two games during the weekend. Instead I’ll recommend Reid who is back in the starting lineup for Minnesota while Towns recovers from COVID-19. When I recommended him last week, he was coming off a five block performance and averaging 2.7 bpg as a fill-in starter. While he hasn’t registered a block in his last two games returning from a wrist injury, he was re-inserted into the starting lineup and logged 32 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. On top of the blocks, Reid gives you some bonus juice in points, threes and rebounds making him an all-around play this weekend.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.