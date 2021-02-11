There’s a lot of value on the waiver wire with several key starters across the NBA missing time due to injury.

I wrote a piece last Tuesday providing expectations on players with COVID-19, soft tissue or surgery-based injuries. There’s a ton of correlation to the moves you should be making for the weekend.

As you close out your Week 8 matchup, here are some notable names for the counting stats:

Points and Three-Pointers:

SG: Gary Trent Jr., POR (41.0% Rostered)

(FRI vs. CLE, SUN at DAL)

Since jumping into the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting five on Jan. 25, Trent Jr. is fourth in the NBA with 4.0 three-pointers a game over his last eight games. He’s averaged 19.4 ppg during that span and provides additional value in steals (1.3) and turnovers (0.6). He’ll likely hurt your field-goal percentage but the scoring production easily outweighs the damage done to your team’s efficiency.

Points:

SG: Hamidou Diallo, OKC (35.2% Rostered)

(FRI at DEN, SUN vs. MIL)

Even though he’s not shooting threes, Diallo projects as a high-floor streaming option for points with so many Oklahoma City Thunder players out of the lineup. Only eight players were available for their recent back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the 2019 slam dunk champion made the most of the opportunity. He’s started four of the last five games as their fill-in point guard logging 37.1 mpg and 16.8 ppg. If Theo Maledon remains out over the weekend due to health and safety protocols, fire up Diallo.

Rebounds and Blocks:

C: Jakob Poeltl, SA (13.0% Rostered)

(FRI at ATL, SUN at CHA)

Cody Zeller is a perfectly acceptable choice even though his minutes are coming back down into the 20s but I’m going to kill two birds with one stone talking up Poeltl. With LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly out for the next four to five days, Poeltl is locked in for extended minutes with the San Antonio Spurs. During his last four starts for LMA, he’s averaged 8.8 rpg and 2.8 bpg. Of the remaining players with two games this weekend, you’re unlikely to find a better option for big man stats than Poeltl. Foul trouble is the biggest threat to him underperforming.

Assists and Steals:

PG: Ricky Rubio, MIN (41.5% Rostered)

(FRI at CHA, SUN at TOR)

With D’Angelo Russell sitting out Wednesday (left leg soreness), Rubio slotted into the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting five for Karl-Anthony Towns’ return, logging 10 assists and two steals. Over the last two weeks, Rubio has averaged 6.8 apg (21st in the NBA) and 1.6 spg (23rd in the NBA) with Russell active in six of those eight. This is a low risk-high reward play. If Russell stays in the loading screen over the weekend, Rubio is one of the only wire options who has legitimate 20 assist upside.

Assists:

SF, PF: Joe Ingles, UTA (49.7 Rostered)

(FRI vs. MIL, SAT vs. MIA)

A close ‘1B’ recommendation for assists, Ingles is another replacement player filling in for Mike Conley who’s dealing with right hamstring tightness. Another soft tissue injury? You know what to do; add the fill-in player now, deal with the consequences later. When given the minutes, Ingles has proven he’s a fantasy asset. In four starts this season for the Utah Jazz, the Aussie is averaging 31.3 mpg, 15.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.3 apg with 3.8 three-pointers a game.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.