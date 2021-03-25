With such an action-packed trade deadline, some decent streaming options have emerged for the weekend.

If you haven’t maxed out your transactions trying to stash upside names post-deadline, here are some category-specific players to consider in 10-team and 14-team leagues.

Points and Three-Pointers:

PG, SG: Malik Monk, CHA (8.2% Rostered)

(FRI. vs. MIA, SUN. vs. PHO)

The season-ending injury to LaMelo Ball opens the door for Monk to have fantasy relevance once again. In 12 games prior to the All-Star Weekend, Monk averaged 16.5 PPG in a sixth-man role while Devonte’ Graham was out recovering from multiple lower-body injuries. If everyone was healthy, Monk wouldn’t be fantasy relevant. Now that he’s projected for more than 20 minutes a night, expect him to play the ‘Lou Will’ role off the bench as one of the more capable young scorers in the league.

Deep Streamer: SG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, NOR (8.2% Rostered)

Rebounds:

SG, SF: Josh Hart, NOR (22.5% Rostered)

(FRI. vs. DEN, SAT. vs. DAL)

It’s a rare week where I get to recommend a wing player for rebound production. Aside from Russell Westbrook and Donte DiVincenzo, no other guard has averaged more than 9.0 RPG over the last two weeks. The sixth man for the Pelicans, Hart is getting just under 30 minutes a night and most recently exploded for 15 boards against the Lakers. With Lonzo Ball questionable for the weekend, there could be even more play time looming for Hart.

Deep Streamer: C: Mo Bamba, ORL (3.7% Rostered)

Assists:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr., DET (7.6% Rostered)

(FRI. vs. BKN, SAT. at WAS)

Delon Wright has been traded to Sacramento for Cory Joseph and I’d imagine the Pickering, Ont., native will be doubtful for this upcoming back-to-back. In just 17.6 MPG over his last three, Smith has racked up 15 assists. The last time Wright was out of the lineup, Smith filled in as the starting point guard for seven games. Saben Lee and Frank Jackson haven’t done much to impress so it’s reasonable to assume Smith gets pushed up to 30 minutes this weekend.

Deep Streamer: SG, SF: Talen Horton-Tucker, LAL (16.2% Rostered)

Steals:

SF: Jae’Sean Tate, HOU (20.5% Rostered)

(FRI. at MIN, SAT. at MIN)

Over his last nine games, Tate is averaging 1.9 SPG and playing 31.0 MPG. The Rockets are in full tank mode and the 25-year-old rookie will continue to get heavy minutes in the starting five. His offence is inconsistent but he hustles hard on the defensive end. They play Minnesota twice this weekend, a team in the bottom 10 of turnovers per game.

Deep Streamer: PG: Facundo Campazzo, DEN (1.4% Rostered)

Blocks:

C: Moses Brown, OKC (22.1% Rostered)

(SAT. vs. BOS)

The options are thin for blocks with most of the top streamers scheduled for just one game this weekend. With that in mind, Brown is an appealing add for this weekend and beyond. After playing 31 minutes and grabbing three blocks with Al Horford active on Wednesday, the undrafted sophomore is displaying his sustainability as a fantasy big man. He has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and has a knack for weakside blocks. This recommendation doubles as a stash-add for the rest of the season; he has top-50 upside as a Clint Capela type of fantasy asset.

Deep Streamer: SF: Kenyon Martin Jr., HOU (7.0% Rostered)