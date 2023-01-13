Sean McVay will be in Los Angeles next season, but it will be to coach football and not for TV.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports McVay will remain the Los Angeles Rams head coach for 2023.

Sean McVay is returning to the Rams, meaning there currently are five head coach openings. pic.twitter.com/7tlBfcHJce — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

For a second straight offseason, the 36-year-old McVay had been of great interest to networks as a studio or in-game analysis. Having had turned down a significant offer from Amazon Prime last season, there was belief that McVay would have been more open to a move this offseason after the Rams, as defending Super Bowl champions, missed the playoffs entirely and finished at 5-11.

A native of Dayton, OH, McVay became the youngest head coach of the modern era when he took over the Rams in 2017 at the age of 30.

In his six seasons on the job, McVay has amassed a mark of 60-36 with four playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise's first title since 2001.

With McVay set to remain, only four head coaching vacancies exist currently: the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals