Slumping centre Sean Monahan served as an extra skater during the Calgary Flames practice on Thursday.

Based on the line rushes, Monahan could sit out a game while healthy for just the second time in his Flames career when Calgary hosts the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. The 27-year-old was scratched once before for disciplinary reasons along with two other players under former head coach Bob Hartley for being late to a team skate.

Monahan has eight goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, his ninth with the Flames. He has gone 14 games without a point and has just one goal and three points since the calendar turned to February.

Newly acquired centre Ryan Carpenter served as the team's fourth-line centre between Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie on Thursday, while Monahan was left to skate with Trevor Lewis.

On defence, Chris Tanev was absent from the skate due to a maintenance day.

Flames Practice Lines Thursday

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Tkachuk-Backlund-Dube

Mangiapane-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie

Monahan-Lewis

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Stone

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Markstrom

Vladar