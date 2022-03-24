1h ago
Slumping Monahan skates as an extra at Flames practice
Slumping centre Sean Monahan served as an extra skater during the Calgary Flames practice on Thursday. Based on the line rushes, Monahan could sit out a game while healthy for just the second time in his Flames career when the Flames host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Based on the line rushes, Monahan could sit out a game while healthy for just the second time in his Flames career when Calgary hosts the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. The 27-year-old was scratched once before for disciplinary reasons along with two other players under former head coach Bob Hartley for being late to a team skate.
Monahan has eight goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, his ninth with the Flames. He has gone 14 games without a point and has just one goal and three points since the calendar turned to February.
Newly acquired centre Ryan Carpenter served as the team's fourth-line centre between Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie on Thursday, while Monahan was left to skate with Trevor Lewis.
On defence, Chris Tanev was absent from the skate due to a maintenance day.
Flames Practice Lines Thursday
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli
Tkachuk-Backlund-Dube
Mangiapane-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Carpenter-Ritchie
Monahan-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Stone
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom
Vladar