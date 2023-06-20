Sean Monahan has signed a one-year, $1.985 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Tuesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds the contract includes a games played bonus of $15,000, meaning the deal could be worth $2 million total.

Monahan was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Sean Monahan's contract includes a games played bonus of $15,000 so it could ultimately be worth $2M total. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2023

The 28-year-old played just 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season as he dealt with a lower-body injury for much of the campaign. He scored six goals and added 11 assists in his first year with the club.

Monahan was playing out the final season of a seven-year, $44.625 million contract he signed with the Calgary Flames in 2016 that carried an AAV of $6.375 million. He was acquired by the Canadiens, along with a conditional first-round pick, from the Flames in exchange for future considerations last summer.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension (2023-24) with forward Sean Monahan.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/eVzGDE5kcR — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 20, 2023

In 681 career games with the Flames and Canadiens, Monahan has tallied 218 goals and 479 points.