The Calgary Stampeders announced Sunday that they have released American wide receiver and kick returner Sean Riley.

The rookie accumulated 149 total return yards in Week 1 before being moved to the practice roster in Week 2.

The 23-year-old played college ball at Syracuse and is a native of Los Angeles.

Calgary fell 15-9 to the BC Lions Thursday night to drop to 0-2 on the season. They will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium in Week 3. 