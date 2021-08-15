Dickenson on Stamps' start: 'The only way out of a hole is to climb out'

The Calgary Stampeders announced Sunday that they have released American wide receiver and kick returner Sean Riley.

The rookie accumulated 149 total return yards in Week 1 before being moved to the practice roster in Week 2.

The 23-year-old played college ball at Syracuse and is a native of Los Angeles.

Calgary fell 15-9 to the BC Lions Thursday night to drop to 0-2 on the season. They will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium in Week 3.