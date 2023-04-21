Season 9 of Formula E is heating up

Formula E has already established itself as a unique and thrilling racing series, but in its current season – Season 9 – its defying all expectations.

Some questioned the championship when it began in 2014. As the only fully electric racing series in the world, it’s at the forefront of the sustainable motorsport movement, but can it win over motorsport fans?

Motorsport Magazine recently called out the organization stating “[Formula E] is leading the way out of FIA world championships for the best racing action this season."

While other circuits have had limited excitement this season – Formula E has been filled with on the track excitement and dramatic finishes. The São Paulo E-Prix delivered 11 lead changes – the most ever in a race with 114 overtakes. Check out some of those highlights here.

At the race before that in Cape Town, fans witnessed the fastest Formula E lap ever by Nissan’s Sasha Fenestraz at 154.987kph. In fact, Cape Town was the fastest race in Formula E history at an average of 132.199kph. And these last two races delivered winning margins of 0.281s and 0.284s respectively.

This weekend, Formula E heads to Berlin, the only city to have hosted a race in every season - 16 races in total. The track, on the outskirts of the German capital will be a temporary home To German fans who will be able to cheer a German team and driver at the top of the standings, which is a first for the championship. Germany leads both Drivers’ and Teams’ championships with Pascal Wehrlein and his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

The 2023 SABIC BERLIN E-PRIX double header runs Sat, Apr 22 at 7:30am ET on TSN5 and Sun, Apr 23 at 7:30am ET on TSN2.