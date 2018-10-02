Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NEW YORK — Tod Leiweke said he’s going to keep his phone “supercharged” on Tuesday.

That’s because Leiweke, the president and CEO of Seattle’s bid for an NHL expansion franchise, expects to hear back from the NHL board of governors’ executive committee today about a recommendation on whether to officially grant a 32nd franchise.

No formal vote would take place on Tuesday, instead waiting until a December meeting in Georgia, but the NHL’s full 31-member board of governors rarely strays from recommendations made by the smaller, 10-member executive committee.

They were sold on Seattle in a two-and-a-half hour presentation by Leiweke and his investors in Seattle Hockey Partners, led by billionaire David Bonderman, as well as mayor Jenny Durkan.

“Our job wasn’t to read the tea leaves today. Our job was to come in and tell our story,” Leiweke said. “Ultimately I think what always carries the day is the 32,000 depositors and the fans who believed in this so early on. We felt really good. I think Seattle has put its best foot forward and now we’ll let the cards fall where they will.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is presiding over a full board of governors meeting later Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan. An update on Seattle is on the agenda.

Time is of the essence for Seattle to ice a team by 2020.

While Seattle city council has approved a complete gut job of Key Arena, Durkan confirmed Tuesday that demolition can’t begin until a “very specific” condition is first met.

Durkan would not elaborate on the exact condition; Seattle first needs a green light from the NHL that a franchise will indeed be coming.

“We want a very clear sign that that happens, because the public has got to know that the risk is on the ownership team,” Durkan said. “I’m very confident we’re going to get what we need from the NHL to move forward and stick to the schedule so we can have hockey in 2020.”

It’s been a bit of a chicken-and-egg game right now between the NHL and Seattle. The $700 million renovation of Key Arena, which will essentially deliver a brand new building under the historic old roof, is contingent on franchise approval and the NHL has been unwilling to grant approval without the guarantee of an arena.

The remodel is expected to take nearly two full years, which means even waiting until November would make an Oct. 2020 puck drop date potentially aggressive.

Hence, the push from the Seattle group to receive an approval that would contractually trigger construction on Tuesday.

“They know we want it in 2020 and they [the NHL] want it in 2020, too, if we get the team,” Durkan said.

Bonderman, the 75-year-old billionaire, was asked how a potential lockout in 2020 may hamper plans for his potential franchise, but said the subject of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement did not come up.

His ownership group, which included deep-pocketed Hollywood director and longtime hockey fan Jerry Bruckheimer in the presentation on Tuesday, appears to be one step closer to bringing the NHL to the shadow of the Space Needle.

“We’ll know this afternoon what the recommendation of the committee here was,” Bonderman said. “I’m confident that we made a compelling presentation. We’ll see what happens. If things go according to schedule, there will be a final vote on Dec. [3].”