Seattle is interested in hosting the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Montreal, as we reported last week, should get its full draft either next year or in June 2022.... Seattle makes sense for next year but not clear if they can pull it off at this stage (rink, hotels, etc) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 31, 2020

LeBrun adds that Seattle makes sense for next year's draft since they could pair it with the expansion draft as the team is slated to join the league for the 2021-22 campaign, but it is unclear if they can make it happen at this late stage.

The NHL was supposed to be in Seattle this week or next to take a look, but that is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says LeBrun.

COVID-19 also forced the 2020 NHL Draft, scheduled for late June at the Bell Centre in Montreal, to be postponed last week.

LeBrun notes that Montreal will get its full draft either in 2021 or 2022.