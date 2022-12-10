Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for an illegal check to the head on Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev.

The incident happened halfway through the second period of Friday's game in Washington when Alexeyev took an elbow to the head from Oleksiak.

Oleksiak received a match penalty as Alexeyev, who has one assist over five games in his rookie season, was forced to leave the action and did not return. The Caps scored on the power-play.

The 29-year-old Oleksiak has scored four goals and three assists over 22 games this season with the Kraken.