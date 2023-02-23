The Seattle Kraken placed goaltender Chris Driedger on waivers Thursday.

Driedger is yet to play this season after undergoing ACL surgery last summer. He was ruled for seven to nine months in June after undergoing the surgery.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Chris Driedger (SEA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 23, 2023

The 28-year-old Winnipeg native incurred a torn ACL during the third period of Canada's 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the gold-medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Driedger, who signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the team in 2021, was limited to 27 games during the team's inaugural season. He posted a 9-14-1 mark with a goals against average of 2.96 and an .899 save percentage.

He appeared in six games for Canada at the worlds, going 4-2 with a 1.76 GAA and .915 save pecentage.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Driedger has appeared in 65 NHL games over six seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Kraken.