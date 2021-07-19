The Seattle Kraken continue to take a "deep dive" on the possibility of selecting Montreal Canadiens All-Star goalie Carey Price in Wednesday's expansion draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun also notes that he suspects the Kraken may approach the Habs in regards to what it would take to not select Price.

Agree with @frank_seravalli here, Kraken doing a deep dive on Price. And I suspect Seattle also approaches Montreal about what it would cost not to select him...

Going to be interesting ! https://t.co/PSB2VBHF4T — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 19, 2021

The 33-year-old waived his no-movement clause over the weekend, allowing the Canadiens to protect backup goalie Jake Allen. As a result, Price can be picked up by Seattle in the expansion draft.

Price still has five years remaining on his current contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million and also has a $11 million signing bonus due in September.

Furthermore, Price is scheduled to see a New York doctor this week in regards to a knee issue which could potentially lead to surgery, according to LeBrun. The hope is that the injury is not too serious. LeBrun also can confirm that Price will have his hip checked out as well, but potential surgery is only related to the knee.

As @frank_seravalli reported, I also believe Price will have his hip checked out. But the potential surgery I’m told is knee related — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

The Vancouver native appeared in 25 games during the regular season for the Canadiens and posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 GAA.

Price also started all 22 games during the playoffs as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Price has spent his entire 15-year NHL career in Montreal after the Habs selected him fifth overall in 2005.