The Seattle Kraken have re-signed Swedish defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a two-year, two-way contract that features an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Goose is back! 🪿🔙



We’ve re-signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to an two year, two-way contract (775k AAV) pic.twitter.com/8jgaItWVbp — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 27, 2023

The 28-year-old played three games with the Kraken this past season and recorded one goal and five assists over 20 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

Over 62 career games with Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and Kraken, Olofsson has 11 assists over 62 games.