Kraken sign F Yamamoto to one-year, $1.5M contract
The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-ear contract worth $1.5 million the team announced on Sunday.
Yamamoto was bought out by the Detroit Red Wings on Friday after he was acquired via trade from the Edmonton Oilers.
Yamamoto, 24, registered 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Oilers last season. He added a goal and four points in 12 playoff games before the Oilers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the second round.
The 5-foot-8 winger had two long stints on LTIR this season with undisclosed injuries, causing him to miss 24 games.