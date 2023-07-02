The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-ear contract worth $1.5 million the team announced on Sunday.

Yamamoto was bought out by the Detroit Red Wings on Friday after he was acquired via trade from the Edmonton Oilers.

The #SeaKraken have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Ay1VT2v0tP — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) July 2, 2023

Yamamoto, 24, registered 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games with the Oilers last season. He added a goal and four points in 12 playoff games before the Oilers were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in six games during the second round.

The 5-foot-8 winger had two long stints on LTIR this season with undisclosed injuries, causing him to miss 24 games.