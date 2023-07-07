The Seattle Kraken and defenceman Will Borgen have agreed to a two-year, $5.4 million contract extension to avoid arbitration on Friday.

BILLY BORGS, BORGATRON, BORGEN TRAIL!



We’ve agreed to terms with defenseman @wborgen19 on a two-year contract with a $2.7M AAV! pic.twitter.com/zKGR5V7r9t — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 7, 2023

Borgen, 26, registered three goals and 20 points in 82 games for the Kraken last season. He added a goal and three points in 14 playoff games before the Kraken were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman was the Kraken's selection from the Buffalo Sabres during the 2021 Expansion Draft.

Drafted 92nd overall by the Sabres in the 2015 draft, Borgen has five goals and 28 points in 132 career games split between the Sabres and Kraken.

Borgen represented the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three assists in seven games en route to a bronze medal.