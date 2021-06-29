Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago has become the first player suspended by Major League Baseball since the alteration of rules surrounding the usage of sticky substances.

The 33-year-old lefty has been suspended 10 games due to the presence of a foreign substance on his glove. He intends to appeal the ban.

Santiago had been ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox after the fifth inning.

After the game, Santiago pleaded innocence and said that tests on the glove would vindicate him.

“I think once they take it back and check, it’s just sweat and rosin,” Santiago said. “They’re going to inspect it and all this science stuff and it’s going to be sweat and rosin.”

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports that no further testing on Santiago's glove was done and the suspension is indeed based on the umpires' report alone.

A native of Newark, NJ, Santiago is in his 10th big league season and first with the Mariners.

An All-Star in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels, Santiago 1-1 this season with an earned run average of 2.65 and a 1.176 WHIP over 17.0 innings of work in nine games.