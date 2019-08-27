Major League Baseball announced a two-game suspension for Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton on Tuesday after a batting glove he tossed in the direction of home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez made contact with his face.

After being called out looking on a 3-2 count in the second inning of Monday night's game against the New York Yankees, Broxton walked back to the dugout and threw the glove over his shoulder. He was immediately ejected.

After the game, Broxton said he didn't mean to hit Gonzalez.

“I didn’t know I hit him until I turned around and he told me,” Broxton told reporters. “I just heard the crowd after a couple seconds after I let the batting glove release. I turned around and he said, ‘You hit me in the face. You’re out.’ I was like, ‘Argh. I did not mean to do that at all.'"

Broxton, 29, is filing an appeal. According to MLB rules, while an appeal process is ongoing, discipline will be held in abeyance allowing Broxton to continue playing until it's complete.

A native of Gainesville, FL, Broxton is hitting .173 with six home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .526 over 90 combined games with the Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.