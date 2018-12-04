Bruckheimer: 'I think it's the greatest game in the world'

SEA ISLAND, Ga. - Say hello to Seattle.

One hundred years after the Stanley Cup resided in the city, NHL hockey is finally coming to the Pacific Northwest.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve Seattle as home to the 32nd franchise with play to begin in October of 2021. The Arizona Coyotes will move then from the Pacific Division to the Central Division to perfectly balance the league with four divisions of eight teams.

Beverley Parsons, niece of the original Seattle Metropolitans owners Lester and Frank Patrick (whose team toppled the Montreal Canadiens in 1917 as Stanley Cup champions as members of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association), was on-hand to mark history.

Tuesday’s approval by the Board realized the NHL’s long-held fascination with Seattle, a city better known for the Space Needle and Starbucks, which has been without a major professional winter sports team since the NBA’s Supersonics bolted to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Movers and shakers from Seattle first pitched Bettman on the idea in 2007, along with representatives from Winnipeg, Las Vegas, Houston and Kansas City. The NHL sifted through various potential ownership groups and waited out three failed arena projects to find what they believe is the best fit in the United States’ 15th-largest market.

Seattle, located just 110 miles south of the Canadian border, makes for a ready-made rival with the Vancouver Canucks.

“Seattle’s one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” Bettman said in October. “It gives us a geographic balance. It creates a nice geographic rivalry with Vancouver. I know Vancouver’s particularly excited about the possibility. The ownership group, the plans for the arena. It’s all of the above. It’s never one factor.”

Seattle’s ownership is led by billionaire David Bonderman, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, vice chair David Wright and former Seattle Seahawks CEO Tod Leiweke. The Oak View Group, which includes former Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Tim Leiweke, is also part of the group, along with various minor partners.

The NHL extended an invitation for Seattle to join as an expansion franchise in 1974, but that ownership group could not cobble together the requisite expansion fee by 1976, so the league moved in another direction. That won't be a problem this time around.

Once Seattle’s expansion agreement is executed, they will be collectively responsible for wiring the first payment toward the NHL record $650 million USD expansion fee later this week. That initial payment is expected to be north of $200 million.

When Seattle is officially welcomed to the NHL in 2021 with the Expansion Draft - conducted under the same terms the Vegas Golden Knights used as a launching pad in 2016 - each of the 30 “original” franchises will receive a $21 million cut.

Puck drop is nearly three years away - a reality the Seattle Hockey Partners pushed to avoid - but it was one the group came to recognize on their own. Construction is set to begin on a $600 million gut job of Key Arena, formerly home to the NBA’s Supersonics, later this week which would have pushed the completed target date to late November of 2020.

That was too late for the NHL to feel comfortable guaranteeing a 2020 arrival. It also allows for flexibility in the case of an NHL work stoppage.

Three years is no matter to the fans. Seattle was worked into a lather on Tuesday, with hundreds flocking to a watch party led by longtime NHL coach Dave Tippett in the shadow of the Space Needle. More than 34,000 fans plunked down money on season-ticket deposits last March for an arena with a 17,300 capacity.

Their persistence paid off, now full-fledged members of hockey's exclusive fraternity.

