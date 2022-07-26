Chris Carson's NFL career appears to be at its end.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seattle Seahawks plan to release the running back with a failed physical designation.

Chris Carson won't make a retirement statement, just in case his neck dramatically improves. But this is where it stands. ... And the #Seahawks, as they did with Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and others, make sure he gets his money. Thus, the official designation. https://t.co/pkZ23t7fWE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

The move appears to be a formal one with a return to the NFL highly unlikely. Rapoport explains that the designation makes Carson eligible for millions in injury protection payments. Carson does not intend to formally retire at this time in the hope that his neck will improve at some point.

A native of Biloxi, MS, the 27-year-old Carson was a seventh-round selection by the Seahawks out of Oklahoma State in 2017.

He appeared in only four games last season after incurring a neck injury in Week 4.

In 49 career games, Carson rushed for 3,502 yards on 769 carries with 24 touchdowns. He had back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

With Carson's exit, the Seahawks currently have a running back pool including Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.