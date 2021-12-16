The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday that they have placed two players, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins on the reserve/COViD-19 list.

The @Seahawks placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this morning. https://t.co/7gzcPnC5O3 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2021

Lockett leads the Seahawks in receiving with 1.023 yards on 62 receptions. Collins is Seattle's leading rusher, with 411 yards.

Tight end Gerald Everett is the only other player the Seahawks have placed on the COVID list this season.