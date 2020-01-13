Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is likely to have surgery this off-season for a core muscle injury that he's played with since week 10.

Following the team's 28-23 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, Clowney said that he passed up on surgery after a November visit to Dr. William Meyers, a core-muscle specialist in Philadelphia.

"I even don't know if I showed anything," He said when asked about the injury, ""I just want to show it to my team. I don't care about what anybody else sees. These guys in the locker room know what I was dealing with. They knew that I was going to get to Sunday and let it all hang out, and that's what they asked for."

He added, "They tell me every week: 'Thank you for not quitting on us and not giving up.' I said, 'Y'all ain't never got to worry about that with me.' If I can go, I'm going to go. That's what it is. If I was able to go the rest of the season, fight for them, I was going to fight for them."

The 26-year-old was acquired by Seattle in September for a 2020 third-round pick and two players.

His impact was immediate, recording a sack in his first game with the team, in 13 regular season games he had 21 solo tackles, 13 QBHits, two touchdowns and one interception.

In the playoffs his game went to another level, recording nine solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and three QBHits.

The 2014 first overall pick is set to become an unrestricted free agent this year as well, "It's been great," he said of his time with the Seahawks. "It's been great. Great experience. I met a great group of guys. I just told them, 'I appreciate everyone in this locker room because I didn't know how it was going to go when I got to Seattle' ... so I walked in laughing and giggling. They've been accepting me ever since. I think it was a good experience."

Although Clowney enjoyed his time in Seattle his intentions in the off-season are very clear, "I just want to win." He said, "I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain't going to fly. I ain't gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I'd hate that, so that ain't what I'm doing. So if I can't win no Super Bowl, I ain't going to no team that can't win."