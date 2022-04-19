Geno Smith is returning to Seattle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks are signing the 31-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $7 million.

Seahawks are giving QB Geno Smith a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes $500,000 guaranteed, plus another $3.5 million in incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

The base $3.5 million salary comes with $500,000 guaranteed and includes $3.5 million in incentives.

A product of West Virginia, Smith spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in four games in 2021, including three starts, and threw for 702 yards on 65-for-95 passing with five touchdowns and an interceptions.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith heads into his ninth season.

The Miramar, FL native has also spent time with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks also have QBs Drew Lock and Jacob Eason under contract.