Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen left Thursday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals with an apparently leg injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

Olsen went down with no one around him early in the fourth quarter and appeared unable to put any weight on his left leg as he exited the field. Seattle went on to win 28-21.

The 35-year-old has one touchdown and 204 yards in nine games so far this season entering Thursday's showdown.

Seattle will be back in action in Philadelphia against the Eagles the following week.