1h ago
Storm sweep Lynx to advance to WNBA Finals
The Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx 92-71 in Game 3 of their semi-finals series to advance to the WNBA Finals. The Storm will face the winner of the other semi-final series between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.
TSN.ca Staff
