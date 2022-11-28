Columnists

1h ago

Seattle surges in this week's NHL Power Ranking

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are the only Canadian teams to move up in our Power Rankings this week, with both teams making big moves on our list. And how about Seattle?

Wright aims to build his confidence up during conditioning stint in AHL

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Before we get to the Canadian content, how about the Seattle Kraken? Winners of four straight games, the Kraken own the fourth-best points percentage in the NHL and sit third on our list. Not bad for a team that finished in the bottom five in its expansion year last season. 

As mentioned, the Maple Leafs made a big jump, moving from outside the top 10 to fourth on our list. Missing half their regular defencemen hasn’t slowed this team down one bit. The Leafs finished last week with a 3-0-1 record. Matt Murray has been  solid in net, overall team defence has been strong, and Mitch Marner is on a heater with points in 16 straight games. Marner has registered a point in 91 per cent of his games this season, the best mark of any player in the league. 

The Winnipeg Jets drop three spots to 10th on our list, despite a 3-1-0 week. The Jets sit fifth in points percentage, eighth in goal differential, and 11th in expected goal differential. Our model likes the Jets but perhaps not to the degree that it sees them as a top-five team. For Jets fans, it’s better to have a team outperform what a statistical model believes as opposed to the other way around. 

The Canucks are on fire right now, not just winning games but beating some of the league’s top teams. Vancouver won all four games it played last week, beating Vegas twice, Colorado, and San Jose. The Canucks have been shooting the lights out, scoring 18 goals in their past four games.

While it might surprise some, the most dangerous line in the NHL this season has been the Ilya Mikheyev-Elias Pettersson-Andrei Kuzmenko trio. The trio is averaging 2.13 goals per 20 minutes of ice time, the best of all 49 lines with at least 100 minutes played at five-on-five.

The Calgary Flames' woes continue. Following a 1-3-0 week, the team drops from 21st to 24th on our list. The Flames have lost three straight games, scoring just three goals in the process.

Calgary ranks 25th in goals per game and its biggest issue offensively is a complete inability to get to the prime scoring areas on the ice. The Flames shoot the puck more than most, ranking fourth in shots on goal per game. However, Calgary sits 25th in slot shots and 28th in shots from the inner slot, where half of all goals are scored, year over year. Wins are going to be hard to come by until the Flames figure out how to create meaningful scoring chances at a higher rate.

.

 

Boston Bruins
1. Boston Bruins

Last Week: 1 | 18-3-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.76 (1)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.89 (3)
  • Point %
    .857 (1)
New Jersey Devils
2. New Jersey Devils

Last Week: 2 | 18-4-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.55 (2)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +1.13 (2)
  • Point %
    .818 (2)
Seattle Kraken Logo
3. Seattle Kraken

Last Week: 10 | 13-5-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.71 (7)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.23 (13)
  • Point %
    .690 (4)
Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Week: 11 | 13-5-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.43 (9)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.31 (10)
  • Point %
    .674 (6)
Vegas Golden Knights
5. Vegas Golden Knights

Last Week: 3 | 16-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.83 (5)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.89 (4)
  • Point %
    .717 (3)
Tampa Bay Lightning
6. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Week: 5 | 12-7-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.35 (10)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.47 (9)
  • Point %
    .625 (11)
Colorado Avalanche
7. Colorado Avalanche

Last Week: 4 | 12-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.00 (3)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.23 (14)
  • Point %
    .658 (7)
Pittsburgh Penguins
8. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last Week: 8 | 11-8-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.27 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.61 (7)
  • Point %
    .568 (13)
Dallas Stars
9. Dallas Stars

Last Week: 6 | 12-6-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.91 (4)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.19 (15)
  • Point %
    .636 (10)
Winnipeg Jets
10. Winnipeg Jets

Last Week: 7 | 13-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.50 (8)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.29 (11)
  • Point %
    .675 (5)
Detroit Red Wings
11. Detroit Red Wings

Last Week: 15 | 11-5-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.25 (12)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.08 (18)
  • Point %
    .650 (9)
Florida Panthers
12. Florida Panthers

Last Week: 13 | 10-8-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.10 (15)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +1.14 (1)
  • Point %
    .548 (15)
New York Islanders
13. New York Islanders

Last Week: 14 | 15-8-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.78 (6)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.28 (22)
  • Point %
    .652 (8)
New York Rangers
14. New York Rangers

Last Week: 9 | 10-8-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.23 (13)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.77 (5)
  • Point %
    .545 (17)
Carolina Hurricanes
15. Carolina Hurricanes

Last Week: 12 | 11-6-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.09 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.66 (6)
  • Point %
    .614 (12)
Minnesota Wild
16. Minnesota Wild

Last Week: 19 | 10-9-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    0 (16)
  • xGoal Dif.
    .12 (16)
  • Point %
    .524 (19)
Vancouver Canucks
17. Vancouver Canucks

Last Week: 24 | 9-10-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.14 (18)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.49 (25)
  • Point %
    .477 (23)
Edmonton Oilers
18. Edmonton Oilers

Last Week: 17 | 11-10-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.24 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.48 (8)
  • Point %
    .524 (19)
Los Angeles Kings
19. Los Angeles Kings

Last Week: 16 | 12-9-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.21 (19)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.10 (17)
  • Point %
    .562 (14)
St. Louis Blues
20. St. Louis Blues

Last Week: 18 | 11-10-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.62 (25)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.08 (20)
  • Point %
    .524 (19)
Ottawa Senators logo
21. Ottawa Senators

Last Week: 20 | 8-12-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    - .24 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.28 (12)
  • Point %
    .405 (28)
Buffalo Sabres
22. Buffalo Sabres

Last Week: 28 | 9-12-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.14 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.41 (24)
  • Point %
    .429 (26)
Washington Capitals
23. Washington Capitals

Last Week: 25 | 9-11-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.43 (23)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.02 (19)
  • Point %
    .457 (24)

 

 

Calgary Flames
24. Calgary Flames

Last Week: 21 | 9-9-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.33 (22)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.28 (23)
  • Point %
    .500 (21)
Nashville Predators
25. Nashville Predators

Last Week: 26 | 9-9-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.65 (27)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.99 (28)
  • Point %
    .500 (21)
Montreal Canadiens
26. Montreal Canadiens

Last Week: 22 | 11-9-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.52 (26)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.06 (29)
  • Point %
    .548 (15)
San Jose Sharks
27. San Jose Sharks

Last Week: 27 | 7-13-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.62 (26)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.19 (21)
  • Point %
    .375 (30)
Arizona Coyotes logo
28. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: 30 | 7-10-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.70 (28)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.77 (27)
  • Point %
    .425 (27)
Columbus Blue Jackets
29. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Week: 23 | 7-12-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.30 (31)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.58 (26)
  • Point %
    .375 (30)
Philadelphia Flyers
30. Philadelphia Flyers

Last Week: 29 | 7-10-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.91 (29)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.41 (32)
  • Point %
    .432 (25)
Chicago Blackhawks
31. Chicago Blackhawks

Last Week: 31 | 6-11-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.14 (30)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.18 (30)
  • Point %
    .381 (29)
Anaheim Ducks
32. Anaheim Ducks

Last Week: 32 | 6-15-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.68 (32)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.26 (31)
  • Point %
    .295 (32)