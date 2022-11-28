Seattle surges in this week's NHL Power Ranking The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are the only Canadian teams to move up in our Power Rankings this week, with both teams making big moves on our list. And how about Seattle?

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Before we get to the Canadian content, how about the Seattle Kraken? Winners of four straight games, the Kraken own the fourth-best points percentage in the NHL and sit third on our list. Not bad for a team that finished in the bottom five in its expansion year last season.

As mentioned, the Maple Leafs made a big jump, moving from outside the top 10 to fourth on our list. Missing half their regular defencemen hasn’t slowed this team down one bit. The Leafs finished last week with a 3-0-1 record. Matt Murray has been solid in net, overall team defence has been strong, and Mitch Marner is on a heater with points in 16 straight games. Marner has registered a point in 91 per cent of his games this season, the best mark of any player in the league.

The Winnipeg Jets drop three spots to 10th on our list, despite a 3-1-0 week. The Jets sit fifth in points percentage, eighth in goal differential, and 11th in expected goal differential. Our model likes the Jets but perhaps not to the degree that it sees them as a top-five team. For Jets fans, it’s better to have a team outperform what a statistical model believes as opposed to the other way around.

The Canucks are on fire right now, not just winning games but beating some of the league’s top teams. Vancouver won all four games it played last week, beating Vegas twice, Colorado, and San Jose. The Canucks have been shooting the lights out, scoring 18 goals in their past four games.

While it might surprise some, the most dangerous line in the NHL this season has been the Ilya Mikheyev-Elias Pettersson-Andrei Kuzmenko trio. The trio is averaging 2.13 goals per 20 minutes of ice time, the best of all 49 lines with at least 100 minutes played at five-on-five.

The Calgary Flames' woes continue. Following a 1-3-0 week, the team drops from 21st to 24th on our list. The Flames have lost three straight games, scoring just three goals in the process.

Calgary ranks 25th in goals per game and its biggest issue offensively is a complete inability to get to the prime scoring areas on the ice. The Flames shoot the puck more than most, ranking fourth in shots on goal per game. However, Calgary sits 25th in slot shots and 28th in shots from the inner slot, where half of all goals are scored, year over year. Wins are going to be hard to come by until the Flames figure out how to create meaningful scoring chances at a higher rate.

